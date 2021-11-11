People Discuss What ‘Universal Health Care’ in the United States Would Look Like.

Users on Reddit have submitted their ridiculously inexpensive medical bills online, imagining what charges would be like under a universal health care plan.

Two posts to the Subreddit “pics” have gone viral in the last two days, with U.S. residents sharing medical invoices that could mimic charges under universal health care.

Universal health care remains one of the most contentious issues in American politics, with politicians and citizens on opposing sides.

Seannj22, a Reddit user, shared a snapshot of his medical bill after visiting the ER for an acid reflux condition that caused his esophagus to get inflamed, with charges totaling $0.00.

“As a veteran, I went to the ER. “This is how universal healthcare would look,” he wrote, receiving more than 16,000 votes. The bill revealed a total charge of $12,418.84, of which the VA CCN approved only $1,620.77.

As a veteran, I had to go to the ER. This is what universal healthcare would look like if it were implemented. According to the user, he spent four hours in the ER before undergoing a procedure that took another four hours, during which he was diagnosed with his chronic problem. The Reddit user is a veteran who claims he will be covered by the VA for the rest of his life.

Veterans who have enrolled in the VA health care system are entitled to free medical care for difficulties arising from their military service. Veterans may be required to pay fixed copays for care that is not related to their service, depending on their income, disability classification, and service record.

“For specialist visits and medications, I pay a VERY modest co-pay. Everything else is unrestricted. “There is no monthly fee,” he wrote.

“The foundation for universal healthcare has already been laid.” It can and should be broadened to include everyone. My years of service do not distinguish me from the rest of the group. This is a right that everyone deserves.” The fact that the hospital accepted the VA-approved $1,620.77 indicated that the treatment was never worth the initial price. “Was it ever worth $12,000?” “Without a doubt.” “My post exemplifies how it feels to not be charged.” There is, in fact, a physical bill. In practice, however, there is none. This is a condensed version of the information.