People can’t believe McDonald’s formerly had branded ashtrays for indoor smoking.

McDonald’s is a part of the American way of life, and many people associate the golden arches, Happy Meals, and Ronald McDonald with childhood memories.

While some things have remained the same, such as the prominence of hamburgers on the menu, the restaurant’s décor, branding, and ingredients have all altered in recent years.

However, one significant change was the elimination of McDonald’s-themed ashtrays, as well as the prohibition of smoking in their restaurants.

Only those over a certain age can recall smoking indoors, yet only a few decades ago, practically every public institution was engulfed in a cloud of smoke.

The fast-food company was no exception, and its restaurants included branded ashtrays in both foil and glass.

They’re now only a relic from another era, similar to ashtrays on airplanes, albeit they’re more difficult to remove.

Amy posted a photo of one of the amber glass receptacles, which were emblazoned with the name and logo on three sides, on Twitter.

“This is what they took from you,” she captioned the photo on her Instagram account @lolenniu.

The photo has been liked over 135,000 times since it was posted on Sunday, as people shared their own smokey McDonald’s experiences.

Sme also published the ashtrays of competitors, like Burger King and Del Taco.

“A quarter-pounder, fries, shake, and a few cigarettes is perhaps the nicest last dinner you could order,” Spaceship Gary commented on the forum.

— Amy Lolennui (@lolennui) 5th of December, 2021 “I just remember the tin ash trays,” Krabby Koder said. “What is this opulence?” “I’ve never seen those,” Flother said, recalling the identical ashtray. Where I grew up in the 1980s, they only had those semi-disposable aluminum ones.” “Holy cow,” Auroraline said, “this just opened a memory I had no idea I possessed.” “I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life.” But I prefer ashtrays like this for some reason (perhaps nostalgia),” Nerdy J. Shark explained.

"Even still, it's a great little piece of history," VegGameHead remarked. "Reminds me of a time when McDonald's seemed more like a real restaurant." "Just to be clear: You are mourning the loss of smokes," Candace Niemeyer clarified.