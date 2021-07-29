People believe that as Jeff Bezos has gotten wealthier, his laugh has become more villainous.

Jeff Bezos has gone through a lot in the last three years: he became the world’s richest man, stepped down as CEO of Amazon, and traveled into space. And then there’s his chuckle, which some believe has changed for the worse over time.

Since it was shared three days ago on TikTok by an account called @ceo jeff bezos official, a video of the billionaire chuckling during numerous interviews and appearances has received nearly 2 million views.

“Has Jeff Bezos’ chuckle evolved as he’s become wealthier?” enquires the caption on the screen.

A YouTube user named Baris Aktas created the Bezos clips compilation, which was first uploaded in November 2020. On YouTube, it has been seen over 3.8 million times.

Bezos had a full head of hair in some of the early clips. Screenshots of articles and stories on key milestones in the entrepreneur’s life, such as when Amazon’s market capitalization topped $1 trillion, when Bezos became the world’s richest person, and so on, accompany the footage.

What strikes out to TikTok watchers, though, is how his chuckle has grown more ferocious with time, with many comparing him to a supervillain.

One TikToker inquired, “What in the Dr. Evil is this?”

Another person said, “Even his chuckle sounds affluent.”

A third TikTok member said, “Dude’s turning into a villain.”

On July 20, when he returned from his space mission, Bezos’ laugh drew the attention of the internet. The 10-minute flight climbed to a height of nearly 66 miles, roughly 13 miles higher than Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic journey nine days before.

Bezos announced in 2017 that he would sell $1 billion in Amazon stock each year to fund his space exploration company Blue Origin. In reality, he has sold a lot more recently. He sold $2 billion worth of stock in only a few days earlier this year.

When asked if he wanted to explore the universe again during a post-flight press conference on July 20, he replied, “Hell yes”—along with a loud cackle. This, unsurprisingly, spawned a slew of memes.

Bezos is frequently compared to Dr. Evil from the Austin Powers movies. This is a condensed version of the information.