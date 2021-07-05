People aren’t convinced that a woman from Arizona can dry her hair in seconds outside.

A woman illustrated how hot it is in Arizona by just stepping outside and drying her damp hair in seconds—but her video is causing controversy.

On TikTok, the resident, who goes by the online handle Lineahhh, posted a video of herself walking outside her front door with damp hair.

Her video, which she shared on Friday, was simply titled “Arizona in the summer” and included her chatting with the camera. “Do you want to witness one of the advantages of living in Arizona during the summer?” she inquired.

She leans, letting her hair fall in front of her face, then flips her head back almost instantly, displaying bone dry hair.

“It’s a dry heat,” she explained, displaying her hair, which appeared to have been dried with a hairdryer. The video has almost 4 million views, with others debating whether it was just good editing.

“I figured it out,” PixieMom6 wrote. By looking at the windows in the house’s corner, you can tell it’s been modified. Two windows can be seen when the head is lowered.”

“I’m impressed if this isn’t real. If this is true, I’m blown away. “I’m impressed,” Ayrton said.

“Wait… was that in real time?” inquired Anabel Pereyra.

Shayla Trujillo said, “It was a transition, but in Arizona summer, your hair takes about five minutes to dry.” “There will be no cap.”

After multiple people questioned the video’s legitimacy, which has yet to be officially verified, Lineahhh uploaded another footage in which she took things to the next level.

“I understand if you don’t believe me. We’ll do it again, ready,” she adds as she takes a bucket of water outdoors and pours it over her head, drenching her.

She stands up straight and flicks her hair back after putting her head forward and swinging her hair in the air for a few seconds. It appears to be completely dry once more, as she explained: “Perks of living in the desert.” “It’s bone dry.”

After receiving over 6 million views, this clip also divided opinion, with followers demanding additional confirmation that it wasn’t owing to great editing skills.

"I keep watching and watching and I can't figure it out," Dan added.