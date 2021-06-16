People are wishing Donald Trump a happy birthday as they honor the ‘Best President’.

On the occasion of Donald Trump’s 75th birthday, his supporters have wished him a happy birthday.

Donald J. Trump was born in New York City on June 14, 1946. His birthday falls on Flag Day, which commemorates the United States’ adoption of the Stars and Stripes as its official flag. Many Americans will display the flag in front of their homes to commemorate the day, which is not an official federal holiday.

Trump was inaugurated as President of the United States at the age of 70, making him the oldest president in history. President Joe Biden, on the other hand, was 78 years old when he was inaugurated, making him the oldest president in history. Despite Trump’s permanent suspension from Twitter, his supporters continue to wish him a happy birthday on the social media platform. At the time of writing, the phrase “Happy Birthday Mr. President” was trending on Twitter, with over 3,500 tweets containing it. “I stayed up until midnight to say… HAPPY 75th BIRTHDAY TO THE BEST PRESIDENT EVER, Donald J. Trump,” Juanita Broaddrick said. America [misses]and [loves]you. ACTforAmerica said: “Happy Birthday to [the]best President Donald J Trump!”

I stayed up till midnight to say…. HAPPY 75th BIRTHDAY TO THE BEST PRESIDENT EVER, Donald J. Trump.

America love you and misses you. pic.twitter.com/6Y7skMHOGM — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 14, 2021

“Happy Birthday to one of the GREATEST Presidents in US History, Donald J Trump!” said Brigitte Gabriel, the founder of ACTforAmerica. On Flag Day, one of America’s greatest and most patriotic warriors was born! “Happy Birthday to the GREATEST President of all time, Donald J Trump!” said Nick Adams, founder of Flag USA. “Join me in wishing our 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, a very special Happy 75th Birthday!” said Republican political commentator Paris Dennard. ‘Happy Birthday to President Trump from patriots who visited the Trump Winery today!’ said Amy Kremer, co-founder of Women for Trump, yesterday. She posted a video of a crowd waving Trump flags and singing “Happy Birthday.”