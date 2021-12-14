People are swooning over a viral Christmas display that has over 1 million views.

This time of year, who doesn’t like a little festive happiness with shimmering lights? With a bright show that viewers can’t get enough of, one TikToker has pushed that sentiment to new heights.

Since last year, TikToker @htown frankie has been presenting stunning light displays on TikTok, which have gained him quite a following. Some of the videos even depict individuals dancing along in the driveway to the music, with lights synchronized to music ranging from dance to hip hop.

However, if you don’t know how to install Christmas lights like these, expect to pay a lot of money. It might cost a lot of money just to have ordinary Christmas lights placed. According to Home Advisor, the average cost of expert installation is $421. The range, however, can be anything from $218 to $662. When you factor in the cost of the light strands, you may be looking at a total of $300 or even more, depending on your configuration. However, it appears that what this TikToker has created goes well beyond that.

The lights around the house, which also features a Christmas tree light display in the front yard, as well as lit candy canes and trees. Light displays projected on the home correlate to the music in a rocking light show in the videos.

DMX’s Ruff Ryders’ Anthem is used in his most recent video. It has already received over 127,000 likes and has been seen 1.4 million times. It has a light display that is green, red, blue, and white. As Christmas tree props and a light bulb in the yard change colors, the display pops thanks to the lights lining the home and light projections on the garage doors. It’s quite a sight to see a few Christmas trees in the lawn singing along to the music.

The current light show has piqued viewers’ interest, and they haven’t held back in their comments. One TikToker is clearly interested in learning how htown frankie does it. They said, “Can we receive a how-to?” “This is a s**ttttttttttttt “It might be the nicest thing I have ever seen on Earth,” one viewer stated emphatically. “This is incredible; I must see it.” This is a condensed version of the information.