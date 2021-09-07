People are shocked to learn how Subway prepares their sandwich vegetables.

Workers equipped with cameras disclose store secrets, continuing the trend for a behind-the-scenes look at how fast food restaurants prepare our favorite meals.

While we haven’t worked out KFC’s iconic 11 herbs and spices blend, one woman claiming to be a Subway employee has revealed how the sandwich chain prepares its vegetables.

The store’s selling point is its extensive range of meats, sauces, and toppings, which you may mix and match to create your ideal sandwich.

But if you’ve ever wondered how the contents get into the metal containers at the counter, TikToker @Secret.subway.slut has revealed everything in two videos on her website.

While some restaurants must order everything pre-packaged, the employee claims that most vegetables arrive fresh and are washed before being sliced up in the store. She videotaped a storage space with shelves stacked with boxes of peppers, tomatoes, and avocados.

“All of our vegetables are delivered fresh and stored in boxes in our refrigerator. “Everything is bagged except the pickles, jalapenos, banana peppers, and olives,” she remarked, pointing to a packet of pickles.

“Lettuce and spinach are also bagged,” she added. So these go into bins, and the lettuce goes into bins. It’s quite simple. The rest of our vegetables, such as cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, are cut up and sliced on a daily basis. That’s how we do it, and it’s a rather short process.”

“I didn’t show that portion but I washed them before putting them on the counter,” she acknowledged in a second statement.

The woman says she’s “worked at Subway on and off for three years,” though she won’t specify where she works, which is presumed to be in the United States, and that she earns $15.50 an hour plus tips.

The original video, which was posted at the end of August, has over 100,000 views and can be viewed here.

She provided followers a close-up of the pre-prepared foods in a follow-up video a few days later, adding: “So the pickles are pre-cut, you can see them here with these veggies.”

