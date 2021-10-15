People are impressed when a man quits his job with an epic ‘Have a Good Life’ text.

After being chastised for sitting down, a man resigned his job in spectacular fashion, texting his supervisor “have a good life.”

On Thursday, the man posted a screenshot of the exchange to the /r/antiwork subreddit, under the moniker @Hestolemysmile.

He elaborated: “I quit my work last night, and it felt great to be able to make breakfast for the kids and drive them to school today! I’m off to look for a new job, so wish me luck.” The texts appear to be between him and someone labeled “boss,” and they appear to berate the worker, whose other posts indicate he worked at a fulfillment center.

“Working at a fulfillment center is one of the least fulfilling occupations you can have,” a post from last month stated.

He seemed to have had enough after receiving the following message from a manager: “Good evening [redacted], I was watching the footage from our shift today and saw that you spent the most of your time sitting on a stool. This is entirely improper behavior, and we’ll talk about it before shift tomorrow.” He responded, not just clarifying that he was seated for medical reasons, but also pointing out that he was still the highest-performing employee that day.

According to the text: “[redacted]cleared everything up for me. My left foot has two shattered bones (doctor documented). Aside from that, I packed 240+UPH for the duration of my 12-hour shift. I’m not sure whether you’re aware, but our packing stations have a ranking list shown just above them. My efforts yesterday garnered me first place.

“So, just to be clear, my outstanding performance was eclipsed by the fact that I wasn’t sufficiently uncomfortable while performing?”

The supervisor was irritated and retorted: "I'm not impressed with your demeanor. Instead of being disrespectful, you might have just said the first portion where it was cleared with another lead. This kind of behavior isn't going to go you very far in this town." The worker, however, refused to be spoken to in this manner and defiantly wrote: "Hello there.