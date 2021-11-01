People are discovering how waffle fries are made, and it’s mind-blowing.

After a viral video revealed the technique behind the starchy nibbles, internet users have been perplexed by the way waffle fries are cut.

With his reaction to the finding, TikTok user @sandiegofeed received over 900,000 likes in just five days.

@sandiegofeed, a “foodie” who is “here for the food,” duetted a post by @www.vecotoy.com that showed how the potatoes are chopped before cooking to obtain the lattice shape.

“I’m so stupid,” he said. “I’ve always been curious about how they make those waffle fries, like you just cut it and turn it.” The potato cutter in the video produced a crinkle cut in the potato before turning it around and cutting it again. The waffle-shaped potato cut is created by the cutter weaving through the indents.

#duet with @www.vecotoy.com @sandiegofeed

♬ Poppet Stars – Gardening It may take a few viewings to get your head around it, as other TikTok users who were also perplexed by how waffle fries are prepared pointed out.

One user wrote, “I thought you had to put mashed potatoes in the waffle maker.”

Another said, “I literally believed they braided the potato.”

“My brain is still trying to figure out how this is possible,” one viewer remarked.

“It doesn’t add up,” one perplexed user observed.

“I could still not register how the holes were produced,” one TikTok user remarked after seeing the video five times.

Despite the fact that this video has only recently gone popular, the riddle of how waffle fries are sliced has long perplexed starch fans, with the mashed potato in a waffle maker idea generally reigning supreme.

However, a mandolin is another means for creating the form that is frequently employed. Cooks cut the potato one way using a mandolin and a crinkle cutter blade before rotating it 90 degrees and cutting it again.

The final product resembles a crisscrossed waffle. A video demonstrating this approach was uploaded to YouTube in 2011 and has now received over 200,000 views.

One Youtube visitor said, “Finally someone solved the enigma for me on how to accomplish this.”

Both strategies were successful. This is a condensed version of the information.