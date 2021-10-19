People are baffled as to how Burger King prepares its chicken before to cooking.

Burger aficionados are often strongly loyal to their favorite, whether it’s McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Whataburger, Jack in the Box, In-N-Out, KFC and Five Guys, or Burger King.

Whether you’re in the mood for beef or chicken, Burger King has you covered with their iconic whopper and tendercrisp, respectively.

However, a man claiming to be a Burger King employee has joined the trend of uploading behind-the-scenes films from fast food restaurants to show how they’re made.

Daquan James has been showcasing how the whopper patties and chicken are made on his YouTube page, @daquanjames0.

He recorded stacks of boxes displaying the chain’s logo in the first of his recent four-part series, which features frozen burger patties.

He captioned the video, which was shot in an undisclosed place, “This is how whoppers look before they’re cooked.”

It has 320,000 views since it was shared at the beginning of the month, and James followed it up with a second part a few days later.

In the video, he says, “This is how Burger King whoppers are cooked.” It shows him putting a frozen patty into the grilling machine while saying “set time for whopper” and tapping a button on a console that also says “burger,” “steakhouse,” and “grilled chkn.”

As he picks up the burger from the other end of the machine, with Burger King’s distinctive flames spotted at the last minute, the on-screen text announces, “Meat is ready.” As he films the perfectly cooked meat, it exclaims, “Ta da.”

That video had over 4 million views, but the third installment, which shows how chicken is cooked, received a whopping 26 million views and can be seen here.

@daquanjames0

