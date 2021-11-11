People are astounded to learn The President of the United States, John Tyler, was born in 1790 and has a living grandson.

People have been surprised to learn that President John Tyler, who was born in 1790, has a living grandchild.

While the founding fathers of the United States may appear to be figures from the past, one guy is living proof that the country’s inception was not as long ago as we might imagine.

Harrison Ruffin Tyler was born in 1928 and celebrated his 93rd birthday at a care home in Virginia earlier this month.

While Harrison’s longevity may appear astounding, it’s worth noting that his older brother, Lyon Gardiner Tyler Jr, died only a year ago at the age of 95, despite being born in 1925.

Lyon Gardiner Tyler Sr, their father, was born in 1853 and was the son of the 10th president, who served from 1841 to 1845.

While it may appear odd for someone born two centuries ago to have such a close surviving relative, the former president and his son both had children late in life.

John Tyler had 15 children with his first wife, Letitia Christian Tyler, who died in 1842, and continued to father children into his sixties.

She was the first First Lady to pass away in the Oval Office. Caroline Harrison, who died in 1892, and Ellen Wilson, who died in 1914, are the only two women who died while their husbands were in office.

By 1844, John Tyler had remarried Julia Gardiner, a significantly younger woman 30 years his junior.

As a result, Lyon Sr, the youngest of Gardiner and John Tyler’s seven children, was born when his father was 63 years old.

Lyon Sr, like his father, married twice, the second time to Sue Ruffin, a woman 35 years his junior.

As a result, Harrison was born when his father was 75 years old, and Lyon Sr died when he was just seven years old.

The Washington Post interviewed Harrison's son, William Tyler, about his youth and said: "He would get up at 8 a.m. to chop wood for the fires that kept the house warm. Burlap sacks served as their clothing. They would run a generator once a week to listen to the radio."