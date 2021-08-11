People are astounded to learn how Five Guys fries are made.

A Louisiana Five Guys cook has stunned viewers with the method they create their fries, as fast food secrets are constantly exposed online via staff’ TikTok accounts.

According to Forbes, Five Guys is one of the world’s fastest-growing food businesses, yet it has definitely maintained its high culinary standards.

@maezthegreat, a worker, gave a behind-the-scenes peek at how the fries are made from start to end, and it’s not what you’d think.

“First, we wash the potatoes off,” he continued, starting with whole potatoes in the store. “True potatoes.”

“We take them to the slicer,” says the narrator. “Put them in there,” he said, demonstrating how fresh potatoes are fed into the slicer and chopped into the shape of fries.

Five Guys only uses potatoes harvested above the 42nd parallel in Idaho. The potatoes grow throughout the day when the weather is warm and cease growing at night when the weather cools down, resulting in a denser, higher-quality crop.

The restaurant’s annual purchase of 140 million pounds accounts for more than 5% of the state’s total potato production. “We’ve perfected the procedure today, so all our potatoes are Burbanks from Idaho except for two months of the year, when the Idaho potatoes are too mushy for us to fry in peanut oil because they absorb too much,” Chad Murrell, son of Five Guys founder Jerry Murrell, told Food Republic in 2016. Then we utilize Norkotahs from Washington, which are known as ‘gap potatoes.’

The chopped potatoes are then aggravated in a three-minute power wash to remove the starch, as Maez demonstrates in the video. They’re then put into a bucket that’s been filled with water to the brim.

They’re then fried in peanut oil. Five Guys fries are usually fried twice: once to pre-cook for around two and a half minutes, and then again to crisp them up after cooling.

Five Guys is also notorious for shaking its fries 15 times before serving, as Maez confirmed in his video. The company is also known for serving massive quantity of fries to consumers.