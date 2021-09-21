Pelosi slams Border Patrol for allegedly using “whips” to intimidate migrants, calling it “troubling.”

Thousands of Haitians who fled the island of Hispaniola to Mexico and then across the Texas border have been driven back into Mexico by US officials, many of whom are fleeing repatriation to Haiti. Threats have been made by US law officers on horseback, as well as the use of apparent whips.

The treatment of Haitian nationals by US law enforcement has been described as “very worrisome” and “heartbreaking” by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

As photographs and tales of Haitians trudging backwards across the Rio Grande between Texas and Mexico surfaced from the Texas border town of Del Rio, Pelosi tweeted her sentiments.

“Reports of maltreatment of Haitian migrants fleeing violence and devastation caused by natural disasters, including the unlawful use of what look to be whips by Border Patrol personnel on horseback to frighten migrants, are profoundly troubling,” Pelosi tweeted.

During the current situation, the Associated Press claimed that 6,000 Haitians have been transported back to Mexico. As they go back to Mexico for food, many of the island immigrants are separated from their families, with just the hope of reuniting with loved ones.

After leaving his wife and child in Del Rio, a Haitian father stated, “We don’t know what we’re going to do.” “The United States is deporting people, and Mexico isn’t going to stand by and do nothing. We have no idea where to go.”

Pelosi kept pleading for the people crossing the border to have more emotion.

“All refugees requesting asylum must be treated fairly and in conformity with the law. Aggression or violence of any kind will not be tolerated and will be investigated.

“The plight of Haitian migrants at the border is tragic, and Congress will continue to keep a close eye on the situation.”

