Pelosi says Steve Bannon should be imprisoned for refusing to comply with a subpoena.

As statements he made a day before the violent event resurfaced, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Sunday that Steve Bannon should be imprisoned for refusing to comply with a subpoena in the investigation of the January 6 Capitol riot.

Bannon, a former adviser and ally of former President Donald Trump, stated earlier this month that he will refuse to comply with a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the insurgency, claiming that he is covered by “executive privilege.”

As a result, on Thursday, the Democratic-controlled House approved a criminal contempt referral against Bannon, compelling the Justice Department to decide whether or not to prosecute him. The criminal referral was approved by a majority of 229-202 in the legislative chamber, primarily along party lines.

During an interview on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Pelosi addressed the matter, saying “absolutely” when asked if Bannon should be punished and imprisoned for refusing to produce records and testimony for the inquiry.

“It’s crucial for a variety of reasons. It’s critical that we get the truth about what happened on January 6—an assassination attempt on our Constitution, Congress, and Capitol “Pelosi stated the following.

Members of the bipartisan investigation committee think Bannon had key information about the January 6 attack and attempts to sabotage President Joe Biden’s re-election. Bannon said on his podcast the day before the riot that “all hell is going to break loose tomorrow,” which reappeared on social media on Sunday.

“It’ll be on the go. It’ll be over in a flash. And all I can do is join the posse in the War Room. You’ve made it possible, and tomorrow is game day “On January 5 of this year, Bannon told his audience.

“All hell will break loose tomorrow,” Steve Bannon predicted on his January 5 podcast pic.twitter.com/0V1lVVhDnB

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) on the 24th of October, 2021

The House select committee, in its report recommending that Bannon be held in contempt, cited the remarks as proof that he “had some foreknowledge about dramatic events that would occur the next day.”

During an interview with last week, Biden expressed support for the criminal referral against Bannon, saying that he hopes “the committee goes after them and holds them accountable.” This is a condensed version of the information.