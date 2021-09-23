Pelosi Responds to Archbishop’s “Child Sacrifice” Remark and Supports Abortion Bill

After San Francisco’s archbishop compared it to “child sacrifice,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is defending an abortion rights bill that the House is likely to take up this week.

Pelosi, a California Democrat whose district covers much of San Francisco, told reporters Thursday, “It’s not our business how other people pick the size and time of their families.” “It is none of our business to tell anyone else what to do.”

As Texas and other states pass laws aimed at curtailing the legal right to abortion established in the Supreme Court’s historic Roe v. Wade decision, the bill would essentially entrench the right to abortion access nationwide.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, a well-known conservative Catholic and vocal opponent of abortion rights, issued a statement on Tuesday urging Catholics to “pray and fast for members of Congress to do the right thing and prevent this horror from becoming law.” It’s “certainly the kind of legislation one would expect from a committed Satanist, not a devout Catholic,” he remarked.

He wrote, “This proposed legislation is nothing short of child sacrifice.” “It is especially repulsive that any self-proclaimed Catholic would be involved in, let alone advocate for, such heinous acts.”

Pelosi was not mentioned by Cordileone. President Joe Biden, a Catholic who supports abortion rights legislation, was also left out of the conversation.

Pelosi stated, “The archbishop of the city, that part of San Francisco, and I differ about who should decide this.” “I believe God has given us free will to fulfill our obligations.”

The Texas legislation, which went into force this month after being approved by the conservative-leaning Supreme Court, prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat is found, which occurs around six weeks into a pregnancy. A $10,000 incentive is also available for successful civil claims brought against anyone who assists in an illegal abortion. Conservative politicians who oppose abortion access are aiming to replicate the proposal in other states, according to abortion rights supporters.

Pelosi and her spouse have five children, which she mentioned at the press conference.

“It was a complete and absolute godsend for us,” she said, adding that they enjoy it every day of their life.

Cordileone published a letter earlier this year urging clergy to. This is a condensed version of the information.