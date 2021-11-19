Paul Gosar, who was chastised for an anime meme, said that his seven siblings are “horrific to me.”

Rep. Paul Gosar, who was censured by the House this week for spreading a violent image about a Democratic politician, has questioned why his own family has publicly chastised him.

The Republican congressman for Arizona’s 4th district remarked in a radio broadcast that he didn’t understand why seven of his siblings and sisters had opposed him.

The House of Representatives decided to condemn Gosar on Wednesday after he tweeted a doctored footage from an anime depicting him assassinating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

When SiriusXM host Andrew Wilkow asked if he would have erased the video if Ocasio-Cortez had requested it, Gosar responded, “If Ocasio-Cortez had requested it, I would have removed it.” “I’m not here for that at all.

“I don’t believe in violence, and I don’t believe in injuring anyone, whether it’s a member of Congress, a president of the United States, or my own brothers and sisters.”

When his family was mentioned, he went off on a tangent regarding his siblings. “I have seven siblings who are all horrible to me. They’ve done everything, after all “he stated

“They’ve called me every name in the book, and I’ve done nothing, absolutely nothing to them.”

Family members and others have chastised Gosar for his ties to white racists and propagation of the false idea that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump.

At a House hearing in June about the Capitol storming, he called the murder of rioter Ashli Babbitt a “execution.” He made antisemitic remarks about the Unite the Right demonstration in Charlottesville in October 2017, stating that it was a false flag operation funded by George Soros.

His siblings had urged him to quit on numerous occasions. In an op-ed published in August by NBC Think, his brothers Dave and Tim, as well as his sister Jennifer, accused him of demonstrating “unhinged behavior” and not having “the intellect, character, or maturity” to be a lawmaker.

Jennifer Gosar labeled her brother a “sociopath” in a CNN interview after he posted the animation, implying that the siblings would not be sharing a Thanksgiving turkey. She stated after his rebuke that she wanted him removed from Congress.

Paul Gosar, on the other hand, had a different perspective, telling SiriusXM: “Nothing I’ve done has been illogical. This is a condensed version of the information.