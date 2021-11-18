Paul Gosar Reacts to AOC Meme Criticism by Comparing It to the Charlie Hebdo Massacre.

Representative Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican, likened the events leading up to the Charlie Hebdo shooting in 2015 to his congressional censure on Wednesday.

The House of Representatives censured Gosar for uploading a manipulated anime video on social media depicting him attacking President Joe Biden and killing New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Gosar criticized the House’s decision to reprimand him in a statement, claiming that if his cartoon incited violence, then “Cartoon Network, Disney, and all of Hollywood” should be shut down as well.

The prohibition of cartoons, according to Gosar, is what led to the Charlie Hebdo attack. The shooting took place in 2015 in Paris, France, at the headquarters of the Charlie Hebdo publication, killing 12 people and injuring 11 more.

