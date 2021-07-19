Paul Allard Hodgkins, the first Capitol rioter, has been sentenced to prison and will serve an eight-month sentence.

On Monday, Paul Allard Hodgkins, the first Capitol rioter, was condemned to prison. According to the Associated Press, he will be sentenced to eight months in prison for his role in the Capitol insurgency.

On Jan. 6, a Florida man broke into the United States Senate chamber while waving a Trump campaign banner.

Hodgkins apologized and expressed regret for his behavior on that day. “If I had any notion that the protest…would escalate [the manner]it did…,” he stated, reading from a prepared text. I would never have gone any further than Pennsylvania Avenue’s sidewalk.” He went on to say, “This was a stupid decision on my behalf.”

Prosecutors had sought an 18-month sentence for Hodgkins, claiming in a recent filing that he, “like each rioter,” contributed to the “collective threat to democracy” by forcing lawmakers to temporarily abandon their certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over former President Donald Trump and scramble for shelter from incoming mobs.

Judge Randolph Moss, who handed down the punishment, said Hodgkins had a role in one of the darkest moments in American history, albeit not as significant as others. Despite this, he elected to spare Hodgkins a year in prison.

“By any stretch of the imagination, that was not a protest,” Moss said. “It was a democratic assassination.” “It left a stain on us…on the country for years to come,” he continued.

Hundreds of additional defendants may be influenced by the sentencing as they consider whether to accept plea bargains or go to trial. Hodgkins and others are accused of serious crimes, although they were not prosecuted for their roles in bigger conspiracies, as some others were.

He pled guilty last month to one count of impeding an official proceeding, which carries a potential term of 20 years in jail, after reaching an agreement with prosecutors. Prosecutors agreed to drop lesser accusations, such as accessing a restricted building and unruly behaviour, in exchange for dropping the more serious allegations.

While Hodgkins did not engage in violence himself, he strolled among those who did, according to Assistant US Attorney Mona Sedky, in what she referred to as "the ransacking of the People's House." As he walked past shattered police barriers, he could see tear gas clouds and the.