‘Patriot Wing,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene of the D.C. jail section holding the January 6 rioters.

After a visit to the Washington, D.C., jail this week, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called the wing holding scores of those detained in connection with the January 6 attack on the US Capitol the “Patriot Wing.”

Greene, a longtime fan of former President Donald Trump, has become a vocal backer of the rioters who attacked the Capitol in an attempt to prevent President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory from being certified. The Georgia Republican claims that individuals who are still in custody for the incident are being abused. She’s also claimed that the heinous attack was justified by the Declaration of Independence.

Greene stated she had recently visited people imprisoned in connection with the Capitol incident in a series of tweets sent late Thursday evening.

“I just got out of the Patriot wing of the DC jail, where I had a face-to-face meeting with pretrial J6 detainees. I interrogated them and listened to their experiences “she wrote, enclosing a photo of a hand-drawn American flag.

I just got out of the Patriot wing of the DC jail, where I had a face-to-face meeting with pretrial J6 defendants.

I interrogated them and listened to their stories.

We must do all possible to ensure that America remains a free country where justice is colorblind, where political lines are blurred, and where truth reigns supreme. pic.twitter.com/7eJOilrZOx November 5, 2021 — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) “We must do everything we can to keep America free,” she said, “where justice is colorblind, sees no party borders, and truth triumphs.”

Greene followed up with a second tweet, saying: “J6 defendants sing the National Anthem at the DC Jail every night at 9 p.m. We were also present tonight.” She also provided a snapshot of six inmates dressed in orange jumpsuits, their faces obscured.

J6 defendants sing the National Anthem at the DC Jail every night at 9 p.m.

We were also present tonight. pic.twitter.com/2uxGbkeqPq — @mtgreenee (Marjorie Taylor Greene) 5 November 2021 A disappointing “Justice for J6” event was staged on Capitol grounds in mid-September in favor of the January 6 rioters. Hundreds of Trump supporters are being abused in Washington, D.C. jails, according to the organizers of that event and some pro-Trump Republican politicians.

In actuality, there are less. This is a condensed version of the information.