Patrick Moster, a German cycling coach, was kicked out of the Tokyo Olympics after making racist remarks.

After making racial statements during the men’s road time trial on Wednesday, German cycling coach Patrick Moster was sent home from the Tokyo Olympics.

On German television, Moster was seen using insulting words about Eritrean and Algerian bikers. After the race on Wednesday, Moster expressed regret.

Patrick Moster’s role as partmannschaftsleiter Radsport am Team D has been decided by the delegation leadership of the @TeamD at the Olympischen Games in Tokio, and he will return to Germany as soon as possible. https://t.co/IVddWpTSdm

29 July 2021 — DOSB (@DOSB)

The German Olympic Sports Confederation, or DOSB, said in a statement on Thursday that Moster “will no longer carry out his duties” in Tokyo and will return to Germany soon.

DOSB president Alfons Hörmann said in a statement that the German team is “convinced” that Moster’s public apologies was “sincere.”

Moster, he claimed, had “violated the Olympic standards,” according to team leadership.

Hörmann added, “Fair play, respect, and tolerance are non-negotiable.”

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.