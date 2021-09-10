Patients were harmed by plasma therapy, which was given emergency approval by the FDA to treat COVID.

Recent research has raised doubts about whether plasma therapies can benefit critically ill COVID-19 patients, claiming that they may have “adverse” effects.

The findings come after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) for convalescent plasma treatment to treat the condition earlier this month.

Despite the fact that the majority of randomized controlled trials have yielded poor outcomes, uncontrolled research have generated hopes that the antibody content in plasma could aid other patients.

The results of the trial, which were released this week, looked at the efficacy of using plasma from persons who had recovered from COVID to treat other COVID patients in the hopes of preventing intubations and deaths.

The study, which was published in Nature Medicine, involved treating 940 patients in 72 hospitals throughout Canada, the United States, and Brazil within 12 days of developing COVID respiratory symptoms.

However, it was found that individuals who received convalescent plasma therapy had greater poor outcomes, such as intubation and death, than those who received normal COVID-19 care.

The death rates were equal in both groups, although plasma treatment patients required more oxygen and had severe respiratory failure.

According to the study, “patients in the convalescent plasma arm had 33.4 percent more significant adverse events” than those receiving normal treatment, compared to 26.4 percent.

In a press release cited by Canadian media, Dr. Donald Arnold, of McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada, and one of the study’s scientists, said, “It has been hoped that the blood plasma of COVID-19 survivors might help people gravely ill from the virus but, regrettably, it does not.”

“Unless they are in a well regulated clinical trial,” he noted, his team would advise against using convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 hospitalized patients.

The reason for the findings is unknown, but co-principal investigator Philippe Bégin, one of the researchers, believes it could be because the defective antibodies compete with the patient’s own antibodies, disrupting an immune response.

In a press statement, Bégin stated, “This behavior has been documented previously in animal models and human investigations of HIV vaccinations.”

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) convened a team that concluded that there is insufficient data to indicate that plasma treatment is safe and effective, and that it has made no difference. This is a condensed version of the information.