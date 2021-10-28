Patients seeking another vaccine at a military base were accidentally given a Pfizer COVID shot.

While attempting to acquire a different vaccine, three persons at a military base in Tacoma, Washington, were recently given a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot.

“Joint Base Lewis-McChord is aware three people were unintentionally supplied the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine instead of another vaccine at the Lewis Main Exchange,” Colonel Joey Sullinger of I Corps Public Affairs told The Washington Newsday.

Sullinger continued, “This immunization location has taken positive corrective action to ensure that similar errors do not occur again. Army medical personnel are informing and ensuring the health and safety of people who have been affected. This issue is now being investigated.” The identity of the three people who received the vaccine by accident have not been revealed, according to Military Times. The additional vaccines they were looking for were likewise kept under wraps.

The walk-in COVID-19 immunizations are presently being administered at Lewis-McChord for active military soldiers and their families, according to the New York Post.

According to data from the Department of Defense, as of Wednesday, 299,150 military service personnel were classified partially vaccinated against the new coronavirus, while 1,462,302 were fully vaccinated.

According to data from the Department of Defense, there have been at least 249,858 COVID-19 infections and 71 deaths among military personnel since the outbreak began.

“None of the service men who have died from COVID-19 have been properly vaccinated,” Major Charlie Dietz previously told Military Times.

“We are confident that these tragedies will come to a stop soon with the improvement in immunization rates across the force,” Dietz remarked.

This isn’t the first time someone has received a COVID-19 vaccine by accident.

A family in Maryland informed WBFF News in late September that their 4-year-old daughter was unintentionally given a dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine while getting a flu vaccination. The Pfizer vaccine has not yet been licensed for use in children under the age of five.

WFIE News in Indiana reported earlier this month that a family of four, including a 5-year-old and a 4-year-old, was also given the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine instead of a flu shot.