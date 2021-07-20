Patient recovering from risky BBL surgery compares it to being hit by a truck.

A lady who underwent a dangerous Brazilian butt lift operation has opened up about her recuperation, comparing it to “being hit by a vehicle.”

Mary Malito of Boston, Massachusetts, received a BBL in late 2020 and has been documenting her recovery on her TikTok page.

The 36-year-old has kept fans updated on her recovery, including her inability to sit for eight weeks, as she offered an open and honest description of what life is like in the days, weeks, and months after surgery.

Malito, who works in biotech marketing, has had botox, coolsculpting, lip fillers, veneers, breast augmentation, cheek fillers, and microblading procedures in the past. However, her recent films have centered on the BBL, with a three-minute movie from the beginning of July aiming to “answer any questions” about the procedure.

A BBL is a surgical fat transfer that removes undesired fat from certain areas of the body and reintroduces it into the hips, breasts, and buttocks.

Liposuction was first performed on Malito’s flanks, arms, inner thighs, outer thighs, back, stomach, hips, and knees. She gained 35 pounds in eight months to be injected into her stomach, which she characterized as a “pancake butt.”

“A BBL is a plastic surgery operation when they liposuction you and transfer your fat into your a,” Malito said, echoing the specialists. It’s not synthetic fat that’s being injected; it’s your own. For at least eight weeks, you cannot sit on your a. What is the reason for this? Because your fat has to regraft, if that’s a word, into your butt, and oxygenize, if that’s a term, it has to fuse to your butt. The fat cells must fuse to their new position, and squeezing them will cause them to die. Only approximately half of the fat cells survive the translocation. There’s something called a BBL pillow that goes beneath your thighs and allows you to sit forward without putting strain on your b***.

“According to the most recent study, it is the riskiest plastic surgery of all plastic operations. This is a condensed version of the information.