Patience is required in regards to the outcome in New Jersey, according to Phil Murphy and Jack Ciattarelli.

Both candidates for governor of New Jersey have asked for patience as they wait for every vote to be counted in a contest that is presently too close to call.

With roughly 88 percent of the ballots counted as of early Wednesday morning, Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli is now in the lead with 49.65 percent, only 0.05 percent ahead of incumbent Philip Murphy, who is seeking reelection as the state’s governor for the first time in 44 years.

Ciattarelli presently has roughly 1,200 more votes than Murphy, according to the Associated Press live tracker, as both candidates warn their supporters that the election isn’t over until every vote is tabulated.

“While we’ll have to wait a little longer than we had intended,” Murphy told a crowd of supporters in Ashbury Park late Tuesday night, “we’ll wait for every vote to be counted, and that’s how our democracy works.”

“We’re all disappointed that tonight couldn’t be the celebration that we wanted it to be, but like I said, we want to have a celebration when every vote is counted, and every vote will be counted.”

Murphy also reminded the audience that he believes in “leading with compassion and empathy, not wrath and despair,” and that his policies are guided by science and facts rather than political winds.

Ciattarelli told supporters in Bridgewater that he had “planned one heck of a victory speech,” but that he would have to wait until the election results were finalized.

“I wanted to come out here tonight and congratulate you on your victory. “However, I’m here to inform you that we’re winning,” Ciattarelli stated. “Every lawful vote should be counted,” said the group. And you’re all aware of how VBMs [vote by mail]and provisionals work; we need to give ourselves enough time to ensure that every legitimate vote is counted.

“I’m convinced that when they are, I’ll be able to stand in front of you and not say we’re winning, but rather that we’ve won.”

Almost no surveys in the run-up to the election projected Ciattarelli’s victory, with a Monmouth University poll released on October 27 giving Murphy an 11-point lead (50 percent to 38 percent) and a. This is a condensed version of the information.