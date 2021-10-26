‘Pathetic Piece of Trash,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene in response to a report linking her to the 6th of January.

Majorie Taylor Greene, a Republican U.S. Representative, has denied being involved in the January 6 “Stop the Steal” event that preceded the Capitol riot. The story was described as a “pathetic piece of trash” by Greene. While planning the rally, two organizers told Rolling Stone that they spoke with either Congresswoman Greene of Georgia or someone from her office. Former President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol in an attempt to overturn his election loss in 2020. The protests that followed ended in a violent riot in the United States Capitol.

Greene’s congressional office, as well as the offices of fellow Republicans Paul Gosar, Lauren Boebert, Madison Cawthorn, Andy Biggs, and Louie Gohmert, were contacted, according to the article.

In remarks to the right-wing outlet The Daily Caller, Greene labeled the story’s charges “crazy” and the article itself a “pathetic piece of trash.”

“They’re talking about their sources and sources and quoting sources without giving names,” she told the outlet. “That just reminds me of the whole Russian collusion deception, and the type of verbiage that [Democratic Representative] Adam Schiff uses when he’s talking about sources.”

Greene went on to say, “The whole thing is their playbook.” “Make up a story, publish it, then repeat the process with all the other channels.” Greene has previously agreed with the bogus allegation that Trump’s 2020 election was “stolen” by an unparalleled countrywide conspiracy of voter fraud.

“As a lifetime Georgian, I do not believe Georgia voted for Joe Biden,” Greene remarked weeks after the 2020 election on Newsmax TV. “I am certain that we elected — or re-elected — President Trump.” Biden won Georgia by a razor-thin margin of 11,779 votes.

Greene has applauded efforts to re-examine the 2020 election for evidence of tampering. She began a “America First” tour earlier this year in Mesa, Arizona, believing that ballot audits would prove Trump correct.

She added at one of the tour stops in May, “We know what the people want.” “The American people overwhelmingly embrace President Trump as the Republican Party’s leader.” Trump addressed a crowd of tens of thousands of supporters during a rally on January 6. Trump stated wrongly in his address that if Vice President Mike Pence simply. This is a condensed version of the information.