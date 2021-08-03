Pastor Tony Spell claims that his church will defy Louisiana’s COVID mandates once more.

Pastor Tony Spell, who is facing multiple charges for violating coronavirus regulations, has vowed to overturn Louisiana’s new mask requirement.

In an email to This website, Spell stated, “We will never cooperate.” “Everything Governor Edwards is doing is unconstitutional and illegal.”

“Congress shall make no legislation respecting an establishment of religion,” the pastor stated. Shutdowns, as well as the mask mandate and employer-mandated immunizations, are all illegal. Even if our leaders refuse to admit it, this is still America.”

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on Monday that a statewide mask requirement for indoor settings would be reinstated. Regardless of whether or not they have been immunized against the virus, all inhabitants are required to comply.

Dr. Joseph Kanter, the state’s health commissioner, said in a statement, “The findings in Louisiana plainly indicate to the gravity of our issue, and the necessity to act now.”

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Louisiana had a seven-day average of 4,119 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday, up from a daily average of 2,414 new cases the week before.

According to The New York Times, the state is currently witnessing an average of 99 cases per 100,000 residents per day, the highest rate of any county.

Prior to Edwards’ order on masks, Spell, the pastor of Life Tabernacle Church in Baton Rouge, threatened to oppose any future coronavirus mandates or shutdowns.

“We aren’t the ones causing problems in our cities. On July 30, Spell remarked in a YouTube video, “It’s the devil tormenting us.” “It’s the evil, twisted government that’s bothering us because we refuse to mask and vax, or stop attending to church, or stop shaking hands and baptizing over a thousand people.”

Last year, Spell was arrested and charged with six misdemeanors for breaching Edwards’ crowd-control rules in the early days of the pandemic by holding huge, maskless church services.

Prosecutors offered Spell a plea deal earlier this year, promising to dismiss five of the charges in exchange for a no contest plea to one of the misdemeanor charges.

Spell was not allowed in court during a hearing last September because he refused to wear a face covering.

The preacher was also detained in April for allegedly supporting a church. This is a condensed version of the information.