Pastor Survives a Home Invasion by a Man He Baptized Two Days Ago

A pastor in Pennsylvania revealed how a guy he had baptized just two days before threatened him and his wife at their house.

Pastor Daniel Miller of Newton Township told WBRE/WYOU of the “sheer dread” he felt after a man broke into his home at 4 a.m. on September 15.

After hearing heavy bangs, Miller said he saw 44-year-old suspect Christopher Phillips at his door, whom he immediately knew.

“I exclaimed ‘what are you doing here?’ as I opened the door. ‘Get out of here, you’re not Pastor Dan,’ he said. ‘My name is Pastor Dan, and I baptized you in this swimming pool two days ago.’ Miller told WBRE/WYOU, “He said, ‘You didn’t, you’re not Pastor Dan,’ and he said, ‘Get out here.'”

“He raised his fists. He wanted to go toe-to-toe with me. With his hands, he was going to suffocate me. I had no idea he’d done that to his father previously, thinking he’d beaten him to death. Of course, I had no idea at the time.”

Phillips allegedly beat his own father while he slept before showing up at the pastor’s house, shattering his nose, eye socket, and six ribs, according to The Times-Tribune. Neil Phillips, the attack victim, will now require facial reconstruction surgery.

Miller then informed Christopher Phillips that he had a gun before escaping with his wife into the restroom. The pastor, despite being armed, stated that he did not want to shoot the 44-year-old.

“I knew we had to do something if he breached the door and was coming in, and my only thinking was God, I don’t want to shoot someone. I don’t want to shoot anyone since I know his family, but if your life was in danger, I guess I would have,” Miller stated.

Miller said he and his wife then went barefoot through the woods to a neighbor’s house, escaping through the bathroom window.

After a physical battle, police arrived at the residence and detained the culprit.

Accused of aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, burglary, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, disorderly behavior, and resisting arrest, Christopher Philips is now facing charges.

Miller stated, “It’s pure dread in the middle of the night.” This is a condensed version of the information.