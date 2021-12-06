Pastor Rick Wiles claims that proponents of the COVID vaccine are the new Nazis, and that we must “go to war.”

Pastor Rick Wiles, a vocal opponent of the COVID-19 vaccine, called individuals who promote broad vaccinations “new Nazis” who are part of a global holocaust.

Even after acquiring the virus himself, Wiles, the founder of TruNews and pastor of Flowing Streams Church in Florida, has been fighting the COVID-19 vaccination for months. Vaccinations, he says, are a method of population culling, and those who do not aggressively oppose vaccinations are implicated in the deaths of millions of people.

“Those of you who are staunch proponents of the vaccine program are new Nazis, whether you recognize it or not. Because this is a global Nazi campaign, you are a part of a Nazi propaganda operation “On Wednesday’s episode of TruNews, Wiles remarked.

COVID-19 immunizations, according to Wiles, may “kill out” up to 2 billion people globally, and those who were vaccinated had one to two years to survive.

Although side effects from the COVID-19 vaccination are a major source of vaccine apprehension, professionals have defended inoculations as safe and beneficial in avoiding COVID-19 death.

While some patients have experienced serious adverse responses to the vaccine, officials continue to emphasize that such cases are extremely rare. Even while COVID-19 has a low death rate, the risk of becoming seriously ill from it is still higher than the risk of becoming seriously ill from the vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is one of America’s major proponents of COVID-19 vaccines. Under former President Donald Trump, he advocated for mass vaccinations, and he continued to do so when President Joe Biden took office.

Dr. Josef Mengele, a Nazi scientist who conducted lethal experiments on concentration camp inmates, was compared to Fauci by Wiles. Fauci is “able to run around free and kill people,” according to the preacher, who branded him a “crazy guy.” The analogy has been made before, and Fox Nation host Lara Logan recently told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro that the infectious disease expert “represents Josef Mengele.” On Thursday, Fauci slammed the connection, telling MSNBC’s Chris Hayes that it was “completely absurd and horrible.” He referred to it as a “insult” to everyone who had suffered and died as a result of it. This is a condensed version of the information.