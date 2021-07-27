Pastor Regrets Not Getting Vaccinated After Nearly Dying From COVID: ‘I Was Wrong,’ says the narrator.

After being ill with COVID-19 and physicians telling him he might need a lung transplant, a preacher from North Texas expressed remorse for not getting vaccinated.

Danny Reeves’ story joins a rising number of accounts from Americans who have voiced regret for not getting the vaccine and have occasionally become dangerously ill as a result.

After experiencing bodily aches and other symptoms, Reeves, who preaches at the First Baptist Church in Corsicana, tested positive in early July.

He was subsequently taken to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas, where his blood oxygen levels had decreased to the point where he needed to be put to the Intensive Care Unit.

“The doctor walked in and told me, ‘You’re going to the ICU…’ Reeves told Fox 4 that he needed a reality check since he “may die.”

His condition was touch-and-go for two days in the ICU, and doctors thought he might need a lung transplant at one point.

“In here, I cried. In here, I had a few emotional outbursts. “I understood that I had been a little cavalier in here,” he told the network. That came close to costing me.”

Fortunately, he recovered thanks to a treatment regimen that included remdesivir and steroids, which he credits to his faith, his church community, and his medical staff.

“I didn’t want to be dismissive. I didn’t mean to come across as overconfident,” he explained. “However, there are a lot of people who haven’t gotten the vaccine, just like me.”

Reeves continued, “I’ve been taught a lesson, and I’m big enough and humble enough to admit I was wrong.”

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, has raised concern that cases and hospitalizations are increasing in areas with low vaccine coverage.

The extremely contagious Delta Variant of the disease among unvaccinated people, according to health officials, is to blame for the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

She had previously warned that the outbreak had turned into a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” as health officials emphasized that individuals who are completely vaccinated have significant protection against severe COVID, hospitalization, and death.

Amanda Beinborn, a Jacksonville, Florida resident, told News4Jax last week that she and her. This is a condensed version of the information.