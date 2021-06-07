Pastor Johnny Enlow believes that one’s devotion to God is measured by their support for Trump.

Self-described prophet Johnny Enlow believes that God blesses individuals who have been firm in their support for former President Donald Trump.

Enlow is one of the religious leaders who believes Trump will be re-elected before the next presidential election, predicting that “two more Trumps” will be in power in some capacity. He referenced decades-old prophecies claiming Trump will be a “keynote” in American history, and reaffirmed his support for the former president as God’s will.

“It’s not enough to simply say, ‘Hey, I worship God.’ On Friday, Enlow told Steve Shultz on the Elijah Streams YouTube channel, “I’m entirely sold out to God or to Jesus.” “It’s been clearer than it’s ever been…. People who didn’t back off Trump are being advanced and blessed, and ministries that are advancing and blessing, and who I see in increased anointings, they’re seeing more favor, they’re seeing more revelatory.”

Enlow, who leads the Tennessee-based Restore 7 ministry, has compared Trump to David, the Israelite king who overcame Goliath. According to Enlow, the two share the “same quality of steeliness” and “resolve,” and were placed in their places by God. On Friday, he compared those who are opposing Trump to those who are opposing David or Moses because they are loyal to God.

Even if a person is 100 percent devoted to God, going against God’s “instrument” and missing “that component” of God’s plan will “cost you,” according to Enlow.

While several religious leaders who predicted Trump would win the election or be inaugurated have since changed their minds, Enlow has remained firm in his convictions.

He slammed an April letter signed by 85 Christian leaders urging prophets to apologize for prophesies that Trump would be president by a certain date that had passed. He stated he issued the apology because he disagreed with God, and that heaven only accepts Trump’s “legitimacy.”

It’s the “confrontation of the ages,” according to Enlow, who added on Friday that seeing Trump as president again would be “difficult.” He went on to say that “false prophets” and “fake media” will try to stifle God’s purpose, but that “we do not get.” This is a condensed version of the information.