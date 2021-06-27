Pastor Greg Locke claims Biden is possessed by demons. Trump is the ‘Legitimate President,’ according to him.

President Joe Biden and “jezebel demon” Vice President Kamala Harris are monitoring “child-trafficking” tunnels beneath Washington, D.C., according to Greg Locke, a right-wing pastor.

Former President Donald Trump is the “legitimate” leader of the United States, according to Locke, who is the pastor of Global Vision Bible Church in Juliet, Tennessee. He mocked HBO and other media outlets for classifying everyone who supports Trump’s unverified election claims as a member of the “QAnon” conspiracy theory organization. He declared that his reputation as a self-proclaimed “prophet” will never be revoked because his prediction that Trump would win is “fact.”

For years, the pastor has made contentious and often obsessive pro-Trump remarks, and he said he mocks critics who ask, “When are you going to apologize for being a false prophet?”

“When are you going to get the memo that I wasn’t mistaken?” In his rhetorical retort, Locke retorted. “Trump ain’t gone nowhere, he ain’t coming back, he’s always been there. He is the United States of America’s real president. I don’t mind if you stand up and applaud. Donald Trump is the rightful president of the United States of America, I assure you. To not believe that reality, you’d have to consume a lot of marijuana in your mother’s basement.”

Greg Locke, a right-wing pastor who frequently predicted Trump’s reelection, will not apologize for being a false prophet because he feels he had it right: “Donald Trump is the rightful president of the United States of America.” https://t.co/dXYJkWzSlh pic.twitter.com/lnRsKuDhiC

Locke continued, piecing together a nebulous and unfounded theory that Democratic Party lawmakers in Washington are surreptitiously operating a child sex-trafficking ring in “tunnels” below Capitol Hill. This notion is commonly held by members of the far-right “QAnon” organization.

"I don't care what you think about fraudulent 'Sleepy Joe,' he's a sex trafficking, demon-possessed mongrel, he's of the left, he ain't no better than the Pope [Francis] and Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks and the rest of that wicked crowd. God is going to bring the whole.