Passing Truck Kills Man Climbing Out of Manhole

A guy died after a vehicle struck the manhole he was trying to crawl out of in the middle of a Los Angeles road.

Police are now seeking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver who fled the scene of the hit-and-run on Parthenia Street on July 10 at around 10:25 a.m.

The Los Angeles Police Department has released video of a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck heading westbound on Parthenia Street between 2008 and 2012.

The truck then collides with a male who is attempting to open the manhole lid from the other side. The vehicle was forced down on top of the pedestrian as it drove over the cover, causing him to fall back into the manhole.

The truck’s driver then resumed heading west. It’s unclear whether he realized a man was exiting the manhole when he hit it.

The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on location, but the man in his twenties died as a result of his injuries.

The identify of the victim has not been revealed by the LAPD until the victim’s next of kin has been notified.

The LAPD issued a message reminding the public that manholes are needed for city services to access various underground maintenance tunnels.

“Due to their weight, manhole covers should not be disturbed or moved, since this could result in serious injury or death.”

According to police film, at least one witness was present on Parthenia Street at the time of the crash.

As part of Los Angeles’ Hit-and-Run Reward Program Fund, anyone who gives information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the motorist responsible can receive a reward of up to $50,000.

After the City Council modified the Los Angeles Administrative Code in April 2015, the fund was established.

The Los Angeles Police Department has been contacted for a status update on the investigation.

Valley Traffic Division Officer Takishita at (818)-644-8116 or Valley Traffic Division Officer Takishita at (818)-644-8116 or Valley Traffic Division Officer Takishita at (818)-644-8116 or Valley Traffic Division Officer Takishita at (818)-644-8116 or Valley Traffic Division Officer Tak

Call Detective Buenaventura at (818) 644-8035 for more information. Calls should be routed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 during non-business hours or on weekends (877-527-3247). If you want to remain anonymous, call the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can also go to www.lapdonline.org and select “Anonymous” from the drop-down menu. This is a condensed version of the information.