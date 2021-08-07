Passengers wearing masks are turned away by a Missouri taxi company, whose owner is proud of the state’s low vaccination rate.

A taxi firm outside of St. Louis has prevented persons who have been vaccinated or who are wearing masks from riding in its vehicles, prompting criticism from some members of the community.

Yo Transportation’s owner, Charlie Bullington, told KMOV-TV that his company is “extremely anti-vaccine.”

According to the company’s website, Yo Transportation covers numerous suburban counties outside of St. Louis, offering transportation to a variety of daily activities and special events.

Bullington told the television station, “We don’t allow any form of masks in our trucks.” “We are strongly opposed to vaccines and do not want persons who have given immunizations in our vehicle.”

Bullington told KMOV that before picking up his passengers, he double-checks that they will follow the policy. He also claimed that he learned about COVID by reading stories from Truth11 and The High Wire, two publications that have been accused of spreading false information regarding the virus.

Masks, according to the cab company owner, are “germ catchers.”

“Because of what they consider the shedding process, in which they transmit their germs to us through contact, whether it’s a handshake or a touch,” Bullington explained.

Vaccination shedding can only happen when a vaccine contains a weakened version of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There is no live virus in any of the vaccines approved for use in the United States.

“I hear that Missouri is one of the top three states with the lowest vaccination rate, so I applaud all Missourians for standing up to this,” Bullington said.

The taxi service would not be used by resident Steven Fletchall, according to KMOV.

“I believe his taxi is the only thing that has the virus right now,” he claimed. “I wouldn’t want to ride in his taxi if he’s allowing folks who haven’t been vaccinated.”

“Don’t waste your time calling them unless you prefer riding in their Pink, petri dish automobiles and are eager to get COVID,” another resident, who KMOV did not identify, wrote on Facebook.

However, other residents welcome the idea, with Bullington claiming that it “sparked up all the good people to phone” him and express their support.

Bullington was contacted by this publication, but he declined to respond, claiming a substantial. This is a condensed version of the information.