Passengers on American Airlines were detained after a fight broke out in a videotaped incident.

On Sunday, two men were arrested after a scuffle broke out as an American Airlines flight touched down in Texas. According to CBS affiliate KEYE-TV, police from the Austin Police Department were summoned to the scene of an American Airlines flight that had arrived at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) at 4:21 p.m.

When the officers got at the jet, which was parked at the airport’s gate, they discovered that two men were punching one other. A portion of the incident was filmed and shared with a local news organization.

The two guys were seen striking each other on film, while members of the flight crew and numerous passengers sought to intervene and convince them to return to their seats.

As members of the flight crew ordered passengers to “empty the aisle” and “return to your seats quickly,” one passenger can be heard saying “Stop, it’s not worth it!”

The altercation between the two guys, who were both wearing face masks as required by federal law, appeared to last more than 20 seconds until people separated them.

After the altercation appeared to be resolved, one of the men started punching the other again, and they were separated once more.

Witnesses informed KEYE-TV that the two guys who brawled in the cabin fought during the flight from New Orleans, Louisiana, to Austin, Texas, about a seat that had been reclined.

“When the plane landed in Austin and the seatbelt indicator was turned off, both men sprang up and physically started fighting,” a passenger stated.

After reacting to the situation, authorities detained both guys as they were being led from the plane. It’s unclear whether the males were detained or charged as a result of the event.

A spokeswoman for American Airlines confirmed to KEYE-TV that an incident occurred during the flight, but did not comment on local law enforcement’s activities or confirm what sparked the altercation.

Due to an argument between passengers, law enforcement was requested to meet American Eagle flight 4698, operated by Republic Airways, when it arrived in Austin (AUS) from New Orleans (MSY), according to the airline. This is a condensed version of the information.