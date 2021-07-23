Passengers on American Airlines could face up to 20 years in prison for alleged assault.

Two women have been charged with assault in connection with an incident that caused an American Airlines flight to be diverted to Arizona, according to reports.

Kelly Pichardo and Leeza S. Rodriguez, both of the Bronx, have been charged with simple assault and interfering with a flight crew member on a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles in February.

Pichardo, 31, pleaded not guilty to the allegations and appeared in court virtually on Wednesday.

Rodriguez, 30, will appear in court next week without having entered a plea.

The Arizona Republic reported on February 24 that the two women had been accused of shouting racist remarks on the flight.

Pichardo allegedly became enraged and spit at a man passenger who urged them to cease using the language.

When the man began filming the interaction on his phone, Rodriguez is said to have smacked him in the hand, preventing him from shooting.

Prosecutors further claim that the women “interfered with the flight crew’s ability to perform their jobs” by attacking a member of the crew.

“Pichardo and Rodriguez’s actions caused the aircraft crew to conduct an unplanned landing in Phoenix,” they claim.

The couple may face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if proven guilty of interfering with a flight crew member. Simple assault attracts a six-month prison sentence as well as a $5,000 fine.

“It is a violation of federal law on an aircraft in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States to interfere with flight crew members in the performance of their duties or to lessen their ability to perform those duties by assault or intimidation,” the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a statement.

The flight continued to Los Angeles after the two women disembarked in Phoenix, and landed without issue.

Derek Walls, an American Airlines spokeswoman, told The Arizona Republic in February that the customers’ behavior was “disturbing and unacceptable,” and that the two women had been placed on the company’s “internal refusal list pending further investigation.”

“We’re still looking into this event and working with impacted consumers to make sure everything’s okay. This is a condensed version of the information.