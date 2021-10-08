Passengers in the Montana Amtrak Crash File Suit Say They Saw “Death and Destruction.”

At least a dozen passengers on the Amtrak train that derailed in Montana in September have filed lawsuits, with one passenger describing the situation as “death and ruin.”

One of the passengers who filed a complaint over physical and psychological damage experienced in the accident was Justin Ruddell of Klamath Falls, Oregon, who recalled his own experience when the passenger car he was in wound up on its side.

In a statement, Ruddell said, “I saw death and destruction around me that I will never be able to forget.”

Ruddell stated the derailment left him with two shattered vertebrae, five broken ribs, and other injuries. Three people died, while at least seven others were seriously injured, necessitating hospitalization.

Ruddell stated Thursday, “I was on the left side [of the railway car]and staring down at the ground.” “The outer door was pulled open, and the bathroom door, for whatever reason, the latch failed, and it flew open.” As the car skidded down the side of the tracks, Ruddell stated he could see all the gravel and dirt outside being sucked up into the automobile.

“I would have fallen down and out that door and been smashed by the train or ground up in the soil if I had let off,” he added.

During the September 25 derailment near Joplin, Montana, Ruddell, 40, said he strained arm muscles “hanging on for dear life.” He claims he struck his head on something and is experiencing jaw pain, which makes eating difficult. Ruddell was hospitalized for five days in Kalispell, Montana.

Ruddell explained that he had flown from Oregon to Maine a week before with the ashes of a buddy who died in 2019. He was looking for work and had been thinking about his pal this summer when he decided to go.

Ruddell explained, "I'd always told my mate that me and him would go to the East Coast." "That was one of our objectives." Something we spoke about a lot but never got around to doing." "So I took his ashes, which were in a glass piece that someone had crafted for me, and I placed them in it."