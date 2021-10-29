Passengers are evacuated onto the tarmac at LAX following reports of a gunman in the terminal.

Following false claims of an active shooter, aircraft were briefly halted as hundreds of people hurried to the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday night.

At around 7:30 p.m., the airport received a report of a person carrying a firearm in Terminal 1.

Around 300 people self-evacuated on the runway at LAX as a result of the panic, causing travel inconvenience for other flights.

Two persons were injured during the evacuation and were treated by the Los Angeles Fire Department, with one being sent to the hospital for treatment.

According to a statement released by LAX, no bullets were fired and no firearms were discovered on Thursday night. There was no no threat or active shooter at Terminal 1, according to police.

Although it was initially reported that one individual had been detained for additional investigation, LAX later verified that a second person had been apprehended by police. The reason for their detention is unknown.

According to the Los Angeles Times, both those apprehended were men, according to Lt. Karla Rodriguez, an airport police spokesperson.

One of the guys is said to have chased the other inside the terminal, and the hunted man feared the other man was armed.

One woman who was in the terminal at the time told KABC about the hysteria that followed rumors of a man with a pistol.

“‘What’s going on, what’s going on?’ I wondered. ‘There’s an active shooter,’ they said. So I gathered my belongings and dashed out the door, alarms blaring “Mohn, Chantel, stated.

According to Mohn, the panic began when someone ran into the terminal shouting “active shooter.”

“I started running when other people were running since my birthday is tomorrow and I’m not trying to die.”

People were running in all directions, according to fellow traveler Donald Grady, and there was “a lot of mayhem.”

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop for planes at LAX as a result of the security mishap. According to LAX, the Transportation Security Administration dispatched more agents to Terminal 1 in order to re-enter the passengers.

By just after 9 p.m., the airport announced that all runways were open and traffic was running smoothly again.

A spokesperson, Frederick Badlissi. This is a condensed version of the information.