Passenger Opens Door, Exits Taxiing SkyWest Plane at LAX for the Second Time in a Week, Causing Security Breach

The Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) was the site of a second security breach in less than a week on Friday night, when a man allegedly unlocked a door on a moving SkyWest jet and exited “onto the taxiway,” according to ABC Los Angeles.

A male passenger rose from his seat as a United Express flight began taxiing toward the runway about 7 p.m. Friday evening, according to federal authorities with the FBI and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The man apparently began hammering on the cockpit door, but then shifted his focus to getting off the plane entirely.

After the airline’s crew halted the plane mid-taxi, he successfully opened an exit door and fled the plane “by emergency slide.”

“Charlie 4 Charlie, can you kindly notify law enforcement because we are about to head back to the gate…,” an air traffic control audio recorded with the pilots overheard.

It appears that they may have also blown one of our right-hand slides. “We may have had a threat level passenger fall off of the plane,” the pilot warned the tower.

According to CBS Los Angeles, no one onboard the plane was wounded during the event, and the male passenger was treated at the site for unspecified minor injuries. Airport police officers and the Los Angeles Fire Department eventually transported him to a local hospital.

According to ABC Los Angeles, the arrest had not been confirmed as of Saturday morning.

When the event occurred, United Express Flight 5365, a SkyWest-operated air travel route, was ready to depart LAX on route to Salt Lake City, Utah, just after 7 p.m. local time. According to federal authorities, the plane was able to return to the LAX gate without further incident or harm to passengers.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the flight was rescheduled to depart at 9:15 p.m., and the remaining passengers boarded the plane at 10:36 p.m. local time, destined for Salt Lake City.

This is the second security breach at the city’s busiest airport in less than a week. A motorist rammed a car through the fence that surrounds LAX on Thursday, leading police officers on a brief chase. This is a condensed version of the information.