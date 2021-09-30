Passenger on an American Airlines flight opens the plane’s emergency door and climbs onto the wing.

After opening a door and jumping onto the plane’s wing before it reached the airport, a passenger on a flight that landed in Miami on Wednesday was taken into custody.

According to authorities, the passenger, 33-year-old American citizen Christian Segura, opened an emergency door of the plane after it arrived at Miami International Airport from Cali, Colombia, at around 7.15 p.m.

When he opened an emergency door and leaped onto the wing, the plane was still drawing into its allotted gate.

Segura leaped off the wing as authorities arrived, according to Local 10, and was captured by US Customs and Border Protection agents.

According to an American Airlines spokeswoman, all passengers were allowed to exit the plane without incident.

“A passenger opened the over-wing emergency escape and leaped onto the ramp while customers were exiting the plane at the gate,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“Law enforcement officers apprehended the consumer right away. The rest of the passengers deplaned normally. We appreciate our team members’ professionalism and regret for any inconvenience this has caused our customers.”

We reached out to American Airlines and Miami International Airport for feedback.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.