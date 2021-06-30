Parts of the national anthem are about slavery, according to Olympian Gwen Berry.

Gwen Berry, a U.S. Olympic hammer thrower, claimed on Tuesday that elements of The Star-Spangled Banner are “obviously” about slavery.

Berry, who made headlines lately for turning away from the American flag while standing on the platform after winning a bronze medal and securing a position on the Olympic squad headed to Tokyo, was questioned why the national anthem made her feel so uneasy.

“History. If you know your history, you’d know the full song of the national anthem. The third paragraph speaks to slaves in America, our blood being slain…all over the floor,” Berry said while appearing on the Black News Channel. “It’s disrespectful and it does not speak for Black Americans. It’s obvious, there’s no question.”

While most people are familiar with the opening paragraph of the hymn, the third paragraph contains words like “Their blood has wiped out their filthy footsteps’ defilement.” “From the horror of escape or the shadow of the grave,” and “No shelter could save the hireling and slave.”

According to the New York Times, the third paragraph of the anthem was often left out of sheet music publications in the 20th century.

On Saturday, after earning her spot on the U.S. Olympic team traveling to Tokyo, Berry turned away from the U.S. flag during the national anthem and, as the song ended, she placed a black T-shirt over her head that read, “Activist Athlete.”

Berry stated on the Black News Channel that she felt “set up” in regards to the anthem’s timing. She claimed she was never informed that the national anthem would be performed while she was on the podium.

Despite Berry’s belief that the anthem’s time was a fluke, Susan Hazzard, a spokesperson for USA Track and Field, claimed on Saturday that “the national anthem was scheduled to play at 5:20 p.m.”

“We didn’t wait until the athletes were on the podium for the hammer throw awards. The national anthem is played every day according to a previously published schedule,” Hazzard said in a statement.

During her interview with the Black News Channel on Tuesday, Berry also spoke about the criticism she faced from many after turning away from the flag. Republican Representative Dan Crenshaw of Texas said that Berry “should be removed from the team,” while Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas said, “If Ms. Berry is so embarrassed by America, then there’s no reason she needs to compete for our country.”

While speaking with the Black News Channel, Berry said, “I never said that I didn’t want to go to the Olympic Games. I never said that I hated the country. I never said that.

“All I said was I respect my people enough to not stand or acknowledge something that disrespects them.”