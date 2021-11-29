Parole is granted to black inmates half as often as it is to white inmates in Alabama.

According to an Associated Press study, the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles grants parole to Black inmates fewer than half as often as white inmates. For the fiscal year that concluded on September 30, 9% of Black offenders were granted parole, compared to 23% of white inmates.

In addition, the three-member board has received 4,700 requests for pardons since November 2019, with about equal numbers of Blacks and whites. Only 18% of African-American petitioners received pardons, compared to 24% of white applicants.

Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, who was on parole at the time, was charged with killing two women and a child in Guntersville in July of 2018.

“It only took one rotten apple to turn this around and say, ‘Lock them up, throw away the key,'” said Aimee Smith, an attorney who has represented clients before the board for about 20 years.

Overall, the board denied 3,584 convicts and awarded only 648 throughout the fiscal year, resulting in an approval percentage of less than half of the previous decade’s average of 37 percent.

In recent years, the number of pardons has likewise fallen. In the previous fiscal year, the board approved only 27% of applicants, down from 79 percent two years prior.

According to the leader of a crime victim support group, the jail population is primarily made up of criminals incarcerated for violent offenses, which lowers approval rates.

“I mean, there are some horrific, horrible acts, and you don’t understand how violent these individuals are unless you sit there every day and listen to all of them,” said Janette Grantham, state director of Victims of Crime and Leniency, or VOCAL. “And when we release one of them, they’ll move in next door to someone.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

While board members have complete authority over paroles and pardons, considerable attempt has been made to set objective guidelines.

The board’s parole standards were changed in July 2020 to “ensure the consistent examination of some common decisional elements for all offenders.” The recommendations recommended parole for 76 percent of inmates in fiscal year 2021. This is a condensed version of the information.