Parkland parent demands that her daughter’s killer pay the “ultimate price,” including the death penalty.

Jaime Guttenberg, Fred Guttenberg’s daughter, was killed in the terrible mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, nearly three years ago. Now Guttenberg is hoping that the man responsible for the catastrophe does not escape the death penalty due to a last-minute change of heart.

Nikolas Cruz, 23, pled guilty on Wednesday to 17 charges of first-degree murder in the murders of 14 pupils and three staff members on February 14, 2018. Prosecutors rebuffed the defendant’s attorney’s attempts to persuade him to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence. It will be up to 12 jurors to decide whether the 23-year-old will be sentenced to death.

Gutenberg told The Washington Newsday, “I want my daughter’s killer to pay the ultimate price with his life for what he did.” “I’d want to see the death penalty implemented.” The gunman had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School the previous year and had a history of threatening, odd, and sometimes violent behavior.

According to police, the defendant, who is 23 years old, admitted to carrying out the shooting. In 2019, he had pled not guilty to the 17 counts of murder. There were little specifics revealed regarding what prompted him to change his plea now.

Attorneys for the 23-year-old are likely to use his guilty plea to persuade a jury to spare his life, arguing that he accepted responsibility for his acts. The Broward State Attorney’s Office, on the other hand, affirmed that there were no “plea talks.” Despite stepping down as state attorney in January, Broward State Attorney Mike Satz has been pressing for a death sentence and remains the case’s principal prosecutor. His successor, Harold Pryor, is opposed to the capital penalty but has stated that his office will consider all cases that are eligible for the death sentence.

Twenty-seven states have legalized death punishment, which has been a contentious subject for decades. The relatives of the kids killed in the Parkland massacre, as well as the victims, are divided on the kind of retribution, just as the two attorneys are.

Manuel Olivier, whose son Joaquin was assassinated, told WSVN, “We all know he is guilty, and finally, he knows he is guilty and will share that.” “It’s a good thing it’s not easy to get rid of.” This is a condensed version of the information.