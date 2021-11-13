Paris Hilton is leading the online celebrations of Britney Spears’ conservatorship ending.

A lot of celebrities have resorted to social media to express their joy at the conclusion of Britney Spears’ conservatorship.

Jamie Spears, Spears’ father, requested guardianship for his daughter after she was placed on two involuntary psychiatric stays in February 2008.

Spears testified in court in June that the arrangement, which is generally designated for the terminally ill or elderly, was oppressive and rob her of basic rights.

Judge Brenda Penny of the Los Angeles County Superior Court determined on Friday that the conservatorship should be terminated.

“I love my fans so much, it’s unbelievable!!!” the 39-year-old diva posted on Instagram after the judgment, which was applauded by the #FreeBritney movement, which had fought for her release. Spears penned the piece. “I’m very sure I’m going to cry for the rest of the day!!!!” “The best day of my life…” “History was made today,” her fiancé Sam Asghari posted on Instagram. “Britney is no longer a prisoner!” As the FreeBritney hashtag that had been circulating on social media for the past few months was replaced with the past tense, Paris Hilton was among the celebrities who chimed in with messages of support.

“You are the most resilient, caring, and inspiring person I have ever met. We all adore you to bits! Your best days are still ahead of you! “#FreedBritney,” Hilton said on Twitter, beside a photo of the two together.

November 12, 2021 — Cher (@cher)

@britneyspears, congrats!

November 12, 2021 — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper)

