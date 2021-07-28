Paris Hilton Debuts a Cooking Show on Netflix, and It’s Exactly What You’d Expect

The teaser for Netflix’s new culinary show Cooking With Paris, starring the Hilton heiress, has just been released.

In 2020, the 40-year-old posted a lasagna instruction on YouTube, which has since been expanded into a six-part series.

She says, as she wields diamond-encrusted utensils, drags her feathery clothes across dishes, and Googles “what is zest lemon,” that “any b**** can cook.”

But she finally gets to utilize her catchphrase in the right context, adding, “That’s hot…literally.”

Kim Kardashian West, Demi Lovato, Nikki Glaser, Saweetie, and Lele Pons, as well as Nicky and Kathy Hilton, are among the Simple Life star’s “sous chefs.”

The first episode of the “cooking” show will run on August 4th, according to the trailer released Tuesday.

“I’m so pleased to finally offer a taste of my new cooking series and showcase my fantastic sous chefs,” Hilton tweeted about the show’s premiere.

“Paris Hilton can cook…sort of,” Netflix said in a statement announcing the satirical series. Check your smoke detectors and prepare yourself—Cooking with Paris will be available on Netflix on August 4th!

“She isn’t a skilled chef and has no intention of becoming one. Join Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian West, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons, Kathy Hilton, and Nicky Hilton as she explores new ingredients, recipes, and exotic kitchen tools with her celebrity friends (and sous-chefs).

“Inspired by her successful YouTube video, Paris will take us from the grocery shop to the full table spread—and she may even learn how to cook. Paris Hilton adds her unique flavor to every recipe with her anyone-can-cook mentality. On this one-of-a-kind cooking show, fun is just one delicious glitter bomb away.”

If her cooking debut on YouTube, which has been viewed over 5 million times, is any indication, viewers are in for a treat.

She pulls up a barbecue spatula and says, “I’m performing a culinary tutorial and I have none of the necessary things.”

Her lasagna recipe is simple, despite the fact that it calls for an excessive amount of ricotta.

“Obviously, you do not need to use this much ricotta cheese,” she confesses, “but I like to use a lot of it because it’s amazing.” But don’t use this much; it’s excessive.”

