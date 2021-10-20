Paris Hilton Accuses Teen Treatment Centers of Abuse: ‘I was suffocated and slapped.’

Heiress to a hotel Pais Hilton has claimed that while in communal care facilities, she was strangled, slapped, and otherwise abused. The facilities are staffed 24 hours a day to keep an eye on teenagers and other children.

“I was strangled, slapped across the face, watched in the shower by male staff, called vulgar names, forced to take medication without a diagnosis, not given a proper education, thrown into solitary confinement in a room covered in scratch marks and smeared in blood, and so much more,” Hilton said of her time at Provo Canyon School and other so-called “troubled teen” facilities in Utah.

Hilton made her remarks during a press conference in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. The conference endorsed the Accountability for Congregate Care Act, a Democratic initiative that would provide a bill of rights for all youth in congregate care facilities.

When Hilton was 16, two enormous guys entered her bedroom and asked if she “wanted to go the easy way or the hard way,” according to Hilton. Her grieving parents watched as the men pulled the out of her house.

Her parents had pushed her into a treatment center that promised to “cure” her with “tough love,” she claimed. She was subsequently transferred to four separate hospitals over the course of two years, leaving her with decades of “serious” post-traumatic stress disorder, according to her.

“To this day, my experiences at each one haunt me,” Hilton continued. “I was confined to my room for 11 months, with no access to sunlight or fresh air—these were considered perks.” At Provo, children were routinely punched, slammed against walls, and even sexually abused.” In the United States, there are an estimated 120,000 children in congregate care facilities. Because of a lack of reporting, licensing, and oversight procedures, the number of children in these facilities could be substantially higher.

Child welfare and juvenile justice systems, school districts, refugee settlement organizations, mental health practitioners, and private parental placement agencies all refer children to these centers.

According to Breaking Code Silence, an organization that raises awareness about problems in the troubled-teen business, these facilities collect over $23 billion in annual public funds despite their lack of official control.

