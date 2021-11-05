Parents Struggle to Get Appointments as Vaccines Become Available to Children.

On November 1, shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 arrived in Oregon. However, due to high demand for the vaccine, parents are having difficulty scheduling appointments.

According to Willamette Week, some clinics are scheduled until November 17th, while others “ask[ed]parents to delay from scheduling vaccinations until a shipment timeline became clear.”

Although the shipments arrived on Monday, Oregon Health Authority spokesperson Rudy Owens told the newspaper that distribution may take two weeks.

“This week and next, the inaugural batch of pediatric Pfizer vaccine is being delivered directly from the plant to immunization sites, with deliveries continuing through November 9,” Owens added. “The vaccine will be distributed from the manufacturing to sites across Oregon in roughly two weeks, and then relocated to lesser volume sites by health systems and redistribution hubs as needed.” One of the clinics impacted by the unclear shipping timeline is the Sellwood Medical Clinic in Portland. “The Drive-thru 5-11 Covid Vaccine schedule at Oaks Park will open WHEN WE KNOW THE VACCINES ARE GOING TO ARRIVE!” they declared on their website about a clinic launching at the neighborhood park. They issued a warning that any appointments made too soon would be deleted. By November 2, all of the available slots had been filled.

Other states are also concerned about the vaccine shortage. Clinics in Columbia, Maryland, ran out of adult immunizations in October and had to scramble behind the scenes to prepare for an inflow of vaccine doses for children, according to Baltimore’s WBAL-TV.

Dr. Kawsar Talaat of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health told the television station, “Children aren’t miniature grownups.” “We won’t be able to give them the same vaccine as adults and older children.” Despite the fact that some states are having difficulty scheduling appointments, more immunizations for children are projected to be available in the long run than for adults.

“There’s significantly more vaccine available for the 5-to-11 [year-old] population than there was for the adult population earlier this year, and we don’t expect to experience the same degree,” Dr. Kristen Dillon, a senior adviser with the Oregon Health Authority’s COVID Response and Recovery Unit, told Willamette Week. This is a condensed version of the information.