Parents in Florida are taking DeSantis’ ban on school mask mandates to court this week.

After a judge permitted their lawsuit to move forward amid an intensifying conflict over school masking in the state, parents of Florida pupils will go to court on Monday to debate Governor Ron DeSantis’ prohibition on mask regulations.

According to WKMG, Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper refused to dismiss a lawsuit attempting to stop DeSantis’ executive order prohibiting school mask regulations from going into effect, clearing the path for a three-day hearing on the matter to begin on Monday.

Cooper wrote in his ruling, “I feel they have a right to question the governor.” “I’m not deciding whether or not they’re correct. We’ll have to wait and see what the facts reveal.”

The lawsuit, filed on August 6 by parents, says that the governor’s decree inhibits municipal officials’ capacity to provide “safe and secure public schools.” A decision could be made as soon as the end of this week, and it could effect all students in the state.

Lawyers for DeSantis and state officials named as defendants in the lawsuit contended that parents lacked legal standing to sue the governor over a dispute involving the state and dozens of Florida school boards.

Attorneys for DeSantis also claimed in their unsuccessful request to dismiss that the executive order prohibiting masks was designed to give parents the choice to decide whether or not their children should wear one.

On Friday, a sixth Florida school district disobeyed DeSantis’ rule by requiring masks for professors, parents, students, and vendors. COVID-19 case statistics were too high not to impose a mandate, according to Sarasota County School Board member Shirley Brown, who voted in favor of the mask mandate.

According to her, the number of cases in the school district could surpass the total number from 2020 by the end of the month.

In recent weeks, Florida has led the country in new COVID-19 cases, with the greatest rate of hospitalizations among youngsters.

DeSantis supports the right of individuals and parents to make their own decisions, while proponents of mask laws claim that they are important to protect residents and curb the spread of the extremely contagious Delta form, which now accounts for nearly all cases in the country.

