Parents have been arrested in a 30-year-old cold case involving a baby’s death.

In the case of an infant whose remains were discovered in a garbage can in 1991, a married couple from North Carolina has been arrested. According to investigators, DNA evidence identified the pair as the infant’s parents.

The Alexander County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office arrested Scott Gordon Poole, 54, and his wife, Robin Lynn Byrum, 51, on Oct. 25, bringing the 30-year-old cold case to a close.

The pair was charged with a Class I felony, hiding the birth of a child. According to the sheriff’s office, “further charges may be made pending further investigation.”

The 4th of April, 1991, “Authorities at Nags Head discovered the body of an infant who appeared to have been dead for some time. Due to the infant’s decomposition, police were unable to determine its gender at the scene. The infant died of blunt force trauma to the face and asphyxiation, according to the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office in Greenville, NC “On Facebook, the Nags Head Police Department in North Carolina reported.

“These arrests are the product of our highly-trained and devoted law enforcement personnel’ thorough investigation over many years,” stated Nags Head Mayor Ben Cahoon. “They are in charge of responding to accidents and crimes, but they must also defend the innocent. This is a perfect example of what I’m talking about. The Board and I are grateful for their dedication to solving this crime.” One of “Baby Doe’s” ribs was transferred to a private lab in Texas for forensic analysis during a re-investigation of the case in 2019.

“The laboratory extracted human DNA from the bone and utilized it to create a genealogical profile, which led to a family in North Carolina. The individuals who were arrested were identified after further investigation by Nags Head Police “According to the Nags Head Police Department.

Chief Phil Webster of the Nags Head Police Department said: “The tragedy of this child’s death and the way in which his body was disposed of is heightened by the fact that no one has been identified as the perpetrator of this heinous crime.

“However, thanks to the hard work of Nags Head Police officers and our law enforcement colleagues in the case, those responsible for the death will be held accountable for an unsolved crime. This is a condensed version of the information.