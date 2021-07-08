Parents duct-tape a sex offender who broke into the bedroom of a 5-year-old girl.

After allegedly crawling through a window into the bedroom of a 5-year-old girl, a registered sex offender was apprehended early Tuesday morning.

According to local media, Daniel Diaz, 39, was arrested on the 8700 block of Charles Street in Stanislaus County, California, at around 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday after being challenged and restrained by the girl’s parents.

Martha Zepeda, the girl’s mother, told ABC 10 through her eldest daughter Ceci Ramirez that the 5-year-grandmother old’s was sleeping in a rear bedroom with her when she thought they were being watched by someone through an open window.

“He was attempting to peek in the living room window and clutching his private parts and just looking around,” Zepeda claimed, adding that the grandmother had left the room and informed the girl’s father.

The father allegedly confronted Diaz and threatened to call the cops if he didn’t leave their property.

The family assumed the man had departed, but Zepeda added, “That’s when they heard a tremendous, loud boom, and that’s when her husband went to check,” according to a translation from Spanish by Ramirez.

Diaz had removed the screen to open the window to the girl’s room and had switched the lights on when the girl’s father arrived in her room.

Ramirez told CBS Sacramento about the event, “The dude switched on the lights and that’s when my sister woke up and she got afraid.”

Diaz was allegedly forced outside of the house and held on the ground by his father, while Zepeda duct-taped him and Ramirez called the cops.

Surveillance camera at the family’s home captured the outdoor altercation, which showed Diaz being held in the garden for around 15 minutes before officials arrived and arrested the 39-year-old.

“I was afraid because I believed the man would kidnap her,” Ramirez told CBS Sacramento, adding that she was proud of her father for defending his family.

“It’s extremely unfortunate that people are outside doing things like that,” said Erica, a neighbor.

“We were females, and we had no idea if it would happen to us. She went on to say, “It could’ve been us.”

