Parents demonstrate as the school investigates a teacher for racism and homophobia.

Former students have accused Kim Johnson, a part-time French teacher at Morton High School in Illinois, of displaying racism and homophobia in the classroom. The allegations have sparked parent protests and a Morton School District inquiry.

Maya Phan, an Asian 2017 Morton High graduate, told WMBD that “she basically indicated that people that looked like me, she wouldn’t have any problem if I got detained at an airport for no reason because it’s a better use of police allocation and funding.” “She then proceeded to ask me in front of the entire class if I was gay. She told a boy at a college party to be cautious since girls like to cry rape.”

At the school, Johnson used to teach a “American Problems” class. Former student Andrew Irwin took Johnson’s class in 2009.

“Kim Johnson expressed with our students early in the semester that she thought being gay was a choice,” Irwin added.

During class, Irwin stated she frequently discussed her religious beliefs. He also said that she hugged kids and sat on their desks frequently, making some of them uncomfortable.

The school district’s superintendent, Dr. Jeff Hill, has announced that an inquiry into the claims has commenced.

Parents, kids, and community people from the surrounding area protested outside the school on Thursday. The protesters mostly supported LGBTQ kids and called for more racial and religious diversity among the district’s instructors and administrators. Some demonstrators presented personal accounts of bullying they had witnessed, experienced, or heard about in the district.

Morton High School junior Josie Kneller accused Morton School Board member Bart Rinkenberger of making a transphobic Facebook comment. According to reports, the remark was made on a Facebook post encouraging people to defy the Democratic governor’s mask requirement.

According to the aforementioned news network, Rinkenberger’s reply said, “Imagine a people so conflicted that they allow a child to choose what gender they want to “be,” but won’t let them choose whether or not to wear a mask.” Protesters have demanded that both Johnson and Rinkenberger resign from their positions.

“I want to see people feel comfortable and happy in the classroom and not be afraid of a teacher being there. This is a condensed version of the information.